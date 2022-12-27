Washington's convoy passes Bloomington 63-47

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Washington still prevailed 63-47 against Bloomington at Washington Community High on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 15, Washington faced off against Normal and Bloomington took on Galesburg on December 17 at Galesburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.