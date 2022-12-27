Washington's Claire McDougall continues to rise to challenges

BLOOMINGTON – Claire McDougall has been challenged from an early age.

And the Washington High School senior standout believes learning to respond to those challenges has made her into the future Division I college player she is today.

“It builds me as a person and builds me as a player,” said the Bradley University recruit Tuesday after the Panthers opened the Large School Girls Division bracket of the State Farm Holiday Classic with a 63-47 victory over Bloomington.

One particular challenge stands out to the 6-foot McDougall.

As a fifth grader, she was asked by her father Dustin to fill in on her older sister Victoria’s youth team, a group made up of girls four years older than Claire.

Claire did not start the game but scored the game’s first points by nailing a 3-pointer.

“That moment was a confidence booster. It made me take a step back and realize ‘oh, if I can hang with these kids, what can I do against girls my own age,’ ” McDougall said. “That was really fun for me because playing at a higher level and at a faster speed has only made me better as a player.”

McDougall scored 10 points Tuesday against Bloomington as Washington coach Kim Barth purposely made extensive use of her bench on the first day of what could be a four-day tournament for the second-seeded Panthers.

“I’m trying to save some legs if I could possibly. We have a deep bench this year,” said Barth, who played in the Holiday Classic in her days at Mendota High School. “I’m trying to get some freshmen experience. That’s going to be big in these games coming up when we see more pressure and the competition continues to get better.”

One of those Washington freshmen is Becca McDougall, Claire’s younger sister and another Panthers’ starter.

“It’s been exciting playing with her. She’s an energy on the court,” Claire said. “She builds us all up and gets us going. Having that energy on and off the court helps our team mesh. She’s a really important piece on our team.”

The middle sister of five girls, Claire has played competitively with all four, older sisters Victoria and Ellie and younger sisters Becca and Kate.

“I think the youngest (Kate) is going to be the best,” said Claire. “We’ve all pushed each other a little bit more than the one before. We go at each other like true sisters.

"That competition spreads throughout the whole team, especially with Becca on the team now. We start going at it and the other girls start going at it. It’s competitive, it’s fun, it’s good practices, and I really think that correlates into our games.”

Claire McDougall plays both inside and outside for the 10-1 Panthers, who face No. 7 seed Plainfield North at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinals at Normal Community High School.

“She’s a leader by making everybody better around her,” Barth said. “She could score any time I think she wants for the most part. But she’s very unselfish. Sometimes I have to remind her to be a little more selfish.”

Signing with Bradley represents a goal achieved for McDougall.

“I had been watching Bradley women’s basketball since I was a little girl,” said Claire. “It’s always been a dream of mine to be able to play there and be part of that team. I made it a reality and it’s super exciting because I have all my friends, family and teammates right behind me to support me. It’s pretty great.”

McDougall profiles as a wing player for the Braves in the Missouri Valley Conference.

“She’s not going to be a back to the basket post player so she’s got to be able to handle the ball,” Barth said. “She’s taken that responsibility this year. She wants to handle the ball and wants to guard the other team’s best player. Any challenge I ask her to do, she’s doing to volunteer before I even have to ask.”

McDougall wants to sharpen her perimeter shooting before donning a Bradley uniform.

“I’ve always had the drive and the open lane to go get a layup,” she said. “If I improve on my outside shot, I can really be more of a killer on the court.”

McDougall believes Washington will benefit in the long run from its only loss thus far, a 47-27 defeat to Normal Community. The Iron are also in the Large School Girls field but in the opposite half of the bracket.

“We were exposed of our weaknesses during that game a lot,” said McDougall. “Ever since that game, we’ve been honing in on those weaknesses trying to improve them in practice so we don’t have those weaknesses any more. That game definitely helped us make that next step.”

