Washington rains down on Metamora 48-30

Playing with a winning hand, Washington trumped Metamora 48-30 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 8.
The Panthers opened with a 23-16 advantage over the Redbirds through the first quarter.
Washington's position showed as it carried a 35-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
