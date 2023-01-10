 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Washington mauls Morton in strong effort 48-25

  • 0

Washington flexed its muscle and floored Morton 48-25 on January 10 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Morton and Washington faced off on February 24, 2022 at Morton High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 30, Washington faced off against Normal and Morton took on Peoria on January 3 at Morton High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News