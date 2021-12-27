Washington manhandles Rochester 52-32

 Skip to main content
Washington left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Rochester 52-32 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 27.

The first quarter gave the Panthers a 14-6 lead over the Rockets.

The Panthers' shooting jumped on top to a 26-8 lead over the Rockets at halftime.

Washington's determination showed as it carried a 44-18 lead into the fourth quarter.

