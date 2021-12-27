Washington manhandles Rochester 52-32

Washington left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Rochester 52-32 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 27.
The first quarter gave the Panthers a 14-6 lead over the Rockets.
The Panthers' shooting jumped on top to a 26-8 lead over the Rockets at halftime.
Washington's determination showed as it carried a 44-18 lead into the fourth quarter.
