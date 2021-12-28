 Skip to main content
Washington escapes close call with Mundelein Carmel Catholic 47-45

Washington topped Mundelein Carmel Catholic 47-45 in a tough tilt during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 10-10 tie through the first quarter.

Washington opened a close 28-24 gap over Mundelein Carmel Catholic at the intermission.

Mundelein Carmel Catholic came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Washington 36-35.

There was no room for doubt as the Panthers added to their advantage with a 12-9 margin in the closing period.

Recently on December 16 , Washington squared up on Normal in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

