Washington escapes close call with Mundelein Carmel Catholic 47-45

Washington topped Mundelein Carmel Catholic 47-45 in a tough tilt during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 10-10 tie through the first quarter.

Washington opened a close 28-24 gap over Mundelein Carmel Catholic at the intermission.

Mundelein Carmel Catholic came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Washington 36-35.

There was no room for doubt as the Panthers added to their advantage with a 12-9 margin in the closing period.

