Washington designs winning blueprint on Geneseo 61-51

Washington put together a victorious gameplan to stop Geneseo 61-51 on February 22 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave the Panthers a 12-10 lead over the Maple Leafs.

The Panthers registered a 30-22 advantage at halftime over the Maple Leafs.

The third quarter gave the Panthers a 37-28 lead over the Maple Leafs.

The Panthers put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Maple Leafs 24-23 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.