Washington notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Peoria Notre Dame 59-48 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on Feb. 7, Washington faced off against Morton . For more, click here. Peoria Notre Dame took on Champaign Central on Feb. 4 at Champaign Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

