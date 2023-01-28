 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Washington controls the action and East Peoria 75-19

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Washington did exactly that with a 75-19 win against East Peoria in Illinois girls basketball action on January 28.

In recent action on January 16, Washington faced off against Normal University and East Peoria took on Canton on January 20 at East Peoria High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

