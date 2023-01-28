Washington controls the action and East Peoria 75-19

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Washington did exactly that with a 75-19 win against East Peoria in Illinois girls basketball action on January 28.
In recent action on January 16, Washington faced off against Normal University and East Peoria took on Canton on January 20 at East Peoria High School. For more, click here.
