Washington collects victory over Plainfield North 63-49

Washington knocked off Plainfield North 63-49 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Plainfield North started on steady ground by forging a 19-14 lead over Washington at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers' offense moved in front for a 28-24 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

Washington charged to a 50-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers enjoyed a 15-13 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.