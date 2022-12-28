 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Washington collects victory over Plainfield North 63-49

  • 0

Washington knocked off Plainfield North 63-49 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Plainfield North started on steady ground by forging a 19-14 lead over Washington at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers' offense moved in front for a 28-24 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

Washington charged to a 50-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers enjoyed a 15-13 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Recently on December 15, Washington squared off with Normal in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News