Washington collects victory over Plainfield North 63-49

Washington knocked off Plainfield North 63-49 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Plainfield North started on steady ground by forging a 19-14 lead over Washington at the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers' offense moved in front for a 28-24 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.
Washington charged to a 50-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers enjoyed a 15-13 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.
Recently on December 15, Washington squared off with Normal in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.