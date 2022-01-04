Washington casts spell on Metamora 33-32

Washington topped Metamora 33-32 in a tough tilt in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 4.
In recent action on December 21, Metamora faced off against Dixon and Washington took on Geneseo on December 30 at Geneseo High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.