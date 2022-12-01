Warrensburg-Latham posts win at Decatur St. Teresa's expense 50-34

Warrensburg-Latham put together a victorious gameplan to stop Decatur St. Teresa 50-34 on December 1 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Warrensburg-Latham and Decatur St Teresa squared off with December 2, 2021 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
