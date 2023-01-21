 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Warrensburg-Latham overcomes Clinton in seat-squirming affair 50-48

  • 0

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Warrensburg-Latham passed in a 50-48 victory at Clinton's expense in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Clinton and Warrensburg-Latham faced off on February 15, 2022 at Clinton High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 16, Clinton faced off against Mt Pulaski and Warrensburg-Latham took on Altamont on January 14 at Altamont High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News