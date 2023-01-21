Warrensburg-Latham overcomes Clinton in seat-squirming affair 50-48

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Warrensburg-Latham passed in a 50-48 victory at Clinton's expense in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Clinton and Warrensburg-Latham faced off on February 15, 2022 at Clinton High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 16, Clinton faced off against Mt Pulaski and Warrensburg-Latham took on Altamont on January 14 at Altamont High School. Click here for a recap.
