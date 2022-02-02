Warrensburg-Latham delivers smashing punch early to dump Moweaqua Central A & M 53-31

Warrensburg-Latham controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 53-31 victory over Moweaqua Central A & M in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The Cardinals took charge in front of the Raiders 23-5 to begin the second quarter.
The Cardinals opened a huge 37-7 gap over the Raiders at the half.
Warrensburg-Latham took control in the third quarter with a 52-20 advantage over Moweaqua Central A & M.
Recently on January 22 , Moweaqua Central A & M squared up on Clinton in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.