Warrensburg-Latham delivers smashing punch early to dump Moweaqua Central A & M 53-31

Warrensburg-Latham controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 53-31 victory over Moweaqua Central A & M in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The Cardinals took charge in front of the Raiders 23-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Cardinals opened a huge 37-7 gap over the Raiders at the half.

Warrensburg-Latham took control in the third quarter with a 52-20 advantage over Moweaqua Central A & M.

