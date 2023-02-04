Warrensburg-Latham could finally catch its breath after a close call against Williamsville in a 53-44 victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 4.

In recent action on January 28, Williamsville faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central . For more, click here. Warrensburg-Latham took on Moweaqua Central A&M on January 26 at Warrensburg-Latham High School. For a full recap, click here.

