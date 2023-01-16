Virden North Mac overwhelms Mt. Olive 64-25

Virden North Mac earned its community's accolades after a 64-25 win over Mt. Olive in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 9, Virden North Mac faced off against Raymond Lincolnwood. Click here for a recap.
