Virden North Mac overcomes Raymond Lincolnwood in seat-squirming affair 52-48

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Virden North Mac had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Raymond Lincolnwood 52-48 at Virden North Mac High on January 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The last time Virden North Mac and Raymond Lincolnwood played in a 51-35 game on February 10, 2022. For more, click here.

Recently on December 27, Raymond Lincolnwood squared off with Gillespie in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

