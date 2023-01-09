Virden North Mac overcomes Raymond Lincolnwood in seat-squirming affair 52-48

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Virden North Mac had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Raymond Lincolnwood 52-48 at Virden North Mac High on January 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Virden North Mac and Raymond Lincolnwood played in a 51-35 game on February 10, 2022. For more, click here.
Recently on December 27, Raymond Lincolnwood squared off with Gillespie in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.