Virden North Mac outlasts Raymond Lincolnwood 51-35

Virden North Mac charged Raymond Lincolnwood and collected a 51-35 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 10.
Recently on January 27 , Virden North Mac squared up on White Hall North Greene in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.