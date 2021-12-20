Virden North Mac hustles by Piasa Southwestern in victory 41-31

Riding a wave of production, Virden North Mac dunked Piasa Southwestern 41-31 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 11, Piasa Southwestern faced off against Williamsville and Virden North Mac took on Petersburg PORTA on December 11 at Petersburg PORTA High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.