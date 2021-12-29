Virden North Mac controls the action and Decatur Lutheran in affair 49-18

Decatur Lutheran had no answers as Virden North Mac roared to a 49-18 victory in Illinois girls basketball on December 29.
In recent action on December 20, Virden North Mac faced off against Piasa Southwestern and Decatur Lutheran took on Maroa-Forsyth on December 18 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
