Varna Midland slides past Roanoke-Benson in fretful clash 49-47

Varna Midland posted a narrow 49-47 win over Roanoke-Benson in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 19.
Last season, Roanoke-Benson and Varna Midland faced off on January 10, 2022 at Roanoke-Benson High School. Click here for a recap.
