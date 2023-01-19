 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Varna Midland slides past Roanoke-Benson in fretful clash 49-47

  • 0

Varna Midland posted a narrow 49-47 win over Roanoke-Benson in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 19.

Last season, Roanoke-Benson and Varna Midland faced off on January 10, 2022 at Roanoke-Benson High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 12, Roanoke-Benson faced off against Dwight. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News