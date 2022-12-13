Varna Midland dominates Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 55-28

Varna Midland controlled the action to earn an impressive 55-28 win against Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland in Illinois girls basketball action on December 13.
The last time Varna Midland and Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland played in a 42-41 game on December 14, 2021. For more, click here.
