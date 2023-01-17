Urbana claims close encounter of the winning kind over Rantoul 43-41

Mighty close, mighty fine, Urbana wore a victory shine after clipping Rantoul 43-41 at Urbana High on January 17 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 12, Urbana faced off against Peoria Manual and Rantoul took on Tolono Unity on January 12 at Rantoul Township High School. For more, click here.
