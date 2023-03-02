NORMAL — Lincoln High School’s girls basketball juniors have been a regular at the IHSA Girls State Tournament since being honored guests in 2019.

“Winning (7-1A) state in junior high, we’ve gone and got introduced during halftime,” said Kloe Froebe, who played for West Lincoln-Broadwell in junior high. “So we’ve been there and every year we’re like, ‘We want to be out there, we want that to be us.’ Now it’s amazing we get to say that we’ve accomplished that.”

With all-stater Froebe leading the way, the second-ranked Railsplitters face No. 10 Deerfield in an 11:45 a.m. Class 3A state semifinal Friday at Illinois State’s CEFCU Arena.

“We’re been taking it game by game, but in the big picture the goal has been state,” junior Taryn Stoltzenburg said. “We’re going to have to get in the zone. But we’re really excited, and we’re going to try to play our best.”

Lincoln enters its first State Tournament since 1999 with a spotless 35-0 record.

“This has been the goal since we lost in sectional last year,” said Railers coach Taylor Rohrer. “We’ve been thinking about this every day, getting to state. We prepared in the summer time and worked really hard. Everybody wanted to improve so we could step on the floor this year and be a force.”

The 5-foot-9 Froebe is undoubtedly a force.

Averaging 27.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 steals and 5.1 assists, Froebe is the only Lincoln player (girl or boy) to score 900 points in a season. And with a current total of 979, she could reach 1,000 this weekend.

“She’s really our leader. She gets the job done every night,” Rohrer said. “She’s great at getting her teammates open and great at connecting when she’s open herself.”

Lincoln’s all-junior starting lineup also features Stoltzenburg, Becca Heitzig, Jenna Bowman and Tori Geriets.

Heitzig, who owns school records in track and volleyball, missed nine games with a broken wrist.

“When she went out, she was leading us in assists. She’s an incredible passer with a real sweet jump shot. She’s just an overall athlete,” said Rohrer, who is expecting her first child in May. “Her and Froebe work real well together. They are pretty much a dynamic duo.”

Bowman has 72 3-pointers on the season and needs one more to set a school record. Stoltzenburg is a fine defender on the perimeter, while the 5-8 Geriets takes on the opposing team’s top post player.

Deerfield is 29-5 and receives 14.5 points from 5-7 sophomore Nikki Kerstein, 14.3 from 5-6 senior and Vermont recruit Lexi Kerstein and 11.6 from 5-6 sophomore Aubrey Galvan. The younger Kerstein and Galvan are receiving Division I interest.

“Teams are not ready for our speed. We’re very conditioned and incredibly fast,” said Warriors coach Nicole Keith. “Nikki is a pure shooter. Aubrey leads us in assists, steals and blocks at 5-6.”

In the other 3A semifinal, third-ranked Peoria High faces No. 1 LaGrange Park Nazareth at 10 a.m. The semifinal losers play for third later Friday at 7 p.m., while the championship game will be contested Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

At 28-3, Peoria has one of the top juniors in the state in 5-8 Aaliyah Guyton. The daughter of former Indiana and NBA player AJ Guyton averages 21.7 points.

Denali Craig Edwards, a 6-0 senior headed to Western Michigan, chips in 15.6 points and 10.8 rebounds. She is the daughter of Lions coach Meechie Edwards.

“We lost to Lincoln (48-41 on Jan. 21) and the kids learned a lesson. From there on we have not lost a game,” Coach Edwards said. “We really came together.”

Nazareth’s lone senior is 5-10 DePaul recruit Grace Carstensen, who scores at a 12 point clip. Olivia Austin, a 6-1 junior, adds eight points and eight rebounds. At 5-8, junior Amalia Dray will play soccer at Boston College.

Several other Roadrunners are getting Division I scholarship interest, including freshmen Stella Sakalas and Jane Manecke.

“We’re a balanced team, hard to game plan for,” said Nazareth coach Ed Stritzel, whose team lost last season’s title game to Mundelein Carmel 43-39. “We’re a very unselfish basketball team.”

Class 4A

O’Fallon senior Shannon Dowell has signed with Illinois State and will play on her future college court in a 2:30 p.m. semifinal against Arlington Heights Hersey. At 5-10, Dowell averages 21.7 points and 5.6 rebounds.

“Shannon was so focused on ending her career at Redbird Arena, and all the girls wanted to get that done for her,” Panthers coach Nick Knolhoff said. “She’s a great kid. She pretty much does everything for us. Each year I ask more of her, and this year she’s really improved her outside shot. That made her a dual threat as well as getting to the rim.”

No. 6 O’Fallon (32-4) also has a speedy guard in 5-9 senior and Indiana State recruit Jailah Pelly.

“Jailah has a very quick first step. She might be the most athletic wing in the state,” said Knolhoff. “With those two, we’re really hard to stop.”

Unranked Hersey is 28-8 and led by Michigan-bound Katy Eidle. The 6-0 senior averages 18.4 points.

The 4:15 p.m. semifinal pits unranked Lisle Benet (24-7) against No. 4 Geneva (30-3). The third place game is set for 8:15 p.m. Friday with the championship contest at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

Geneva won back-to-back state titles in 2017-18 and is led by 5-11 junior Leah Palmer at 14.9 points. Lauren Slagle, a 6-1 Grand Valley State recruit, scores 14.6 and 6-0 Wisconsin-Parkside-bound Cassidy Arni 12.2.

Benet’s leader is Lenee Beaumont. The 6-0 Indiana recruit averages 19 points and seven rebounds. Samantha Trimberger, another 6-0 senior, chips in 10 points.

