BLOOMINGTON — There was some suspense for unbeaten Lincoln during Tuesday night's Class 3A Bloomington Girls Regional semifinal game against Rantoul.

When exactly would Kloe Froebe achieve her 2,000th career point?

"My dad (Kent) is the numbers guy and he told me before we came. He keeps track throughout the years," said the 5-foot-9 junior standout. "Going into the game I really wasn't thinking about it. I was thinking about coming out and winning. I didn't care who scored."

Froebe, who came in with 1,987 points, reached the milestone on a layup with 1:42 left in the first quarter. She finished with 28 points as the second-ranked Railers built a 48-2 lead in the second quarter and crushed the Eagles, 88-11, to improve to 31-0.

That sent top-seeded Lincoln into Friday's 7 p.m. championship game against fourth-seeded Champaign Central (14-16). The Maroons used 32 points from Winthrop recruit Addy McLeod and survived a wild finish to edge BHS, 62-60.

"We know we've got our hands full (against Lincoln) and what we're up against. We're the underdogs. We have nothing to lose," said Champaign Central head coach Pancho Moore. "Just go play basketball. They're going to 1-2-2 press you, and do what you have to do to get the ball up the court and just try to contain Froebe as best as possible. It's almost impossible."

Lincoln-Rantoul

Lincoln head coach Taylor Rohrer called the press off after the first quarter when the Railers forced 18 turnovers and took a 37-2 lead.

Froebe and the other starters got plenty of rest in the second quarter after Lincoln put together a 37-0 run while gaining a 64-9 halftime lead. The starters returned in the third quarter, without the press, as Lincoln led 86-11 before they sat down for good with a running clock in the fourth quarter.

"It's postseason at this point and we need to be ready to go," said Rohrer. "It's going to get harder and harder from here, and my starters need to be ready to go in the third (quarter). We're just focused on one goal right now and we need to be ready to go."

Tori Geriets added 17 points for Lincoln, which doesn't have any seniors, while Jenna Bowman scored 13.

Even though Lincoln led 11-0 before Rantoul finally scored with 5:23 left in the first quarter, Froebe is hoping for a better start against Champaign Central.

"We started out a little slow and weren't mentally as ready as we should be for postseason," she said. "We're going to come out Friday and get more mentally focused in the locker room before the game. No game is going to be an easy game."

Rohrer called Froebe's accomplishment of reaching 2,000 points before the end of her junior year "incredible." The Lincoln coach knows with Froebe — who was last year's Pantagraph Area Player of the Year and a Class 3A All-Stater — leading the way nothing is easy for the opposition.

"She's a naturally gifted player, but she works so hard," said Rohrer. "That kid is in the gym on days off. You can tell by the way she plays."

Champaign-BHS

The Maroons used a 10-0 run from the end of the third quarter to 6:32 left in the fourth quarter to take a 49-40 lead.

BHS kept chipping away, but the fifth-seeded Raiders also kept sending McLeod to the free throw line. McLeod made 21 of 25 free throws, including a pair with 19.7 seconds left for a 62-57 lead. But it still almost wasn't enough.

Senior Marley Davis sank a 3-pointer with about nine seconds left for BHS to cut the deficit to two. The Raiders then forced a turnover but missed a shot to tie as Champaign Central survived for its second two-point win over BHS (5-22) this season.

"It's really hard to defend when we give a team three or four possessions because of rebounding," said BHS head coach Austin Myers. "They had quite a few times where they had four possessions within one. That's hard to do."

Davis, a senior guard, led the Raiders with 24 points. Freshman Christina Lenard contributed 15 points and senior Katie Barger had 14 points to finish No. 9 in school history with 820 career points.

Junior Crissiana Rose also pulled downed 10 rebounds for the Raiders, who went 18 of 28 at the line.

"We didn't quit and had that steal at the end and had a good look," said Myers. "I appreciate the way my seniors battled. We're not very deep. We had some freshmen and sophomores come in that haven't played a lot of varsity minutes and they just did their jobs."

McLeod, a 5-9 guard, sank 8 of 9 free throws in the first half and 13 of 16 in the second half.

"This was the game we've been waiting for all season and she came through tonight," said Moore. "She came through in a lot of pain. She took a couple early elbows, but fought through it."

