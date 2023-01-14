Tuscola squeezes past Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 42-33

Tuscola walked the high-wire before edging Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 42-33 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 14.
Last season, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City and Tuscola faced off on January 15, 2022 at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Tuscola faced off against Tolono Unity and Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City took on Arthur Christian on January 5 at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City. For results, click here.
