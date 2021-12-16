 Skip to main content
Tuscola sews up Arcola 49-40

A sigh of relief filled the air in Tuscola's locker room after Thursday's 49-40 win against Arcola in Illinois girls basketball on December 16.

In recent action on December 9, Arcola faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Tuscola took on Shelbyville on December 9 at Shelbyville High School. For more, click here.

Tuscola's offense jumped to a 31-22 lead over Arcola at the half.

Fireworks started in the final quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 49-40 tie.

