Tuscola handles stress test to best Clinton 57-49

Tuscola eventually plied victory away from Clinton 57-49 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 12.
Last season, Tuscola and Clinton faced off on January 27, 2022 at Tuscola High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 7, Tuscola faced off against Tolono Unity and Clinton took on Downs Tri-Valley on January 5 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.
