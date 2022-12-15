 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Tuscola dismantles Arcola in convincing manner 52-28

  • 0

Tuscola stomped on Arcola 52-28 at Tuscola High on December 15 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Tuscola and Arcola squared off with December 16, 2021 at Arcola High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 8, Tuscola faced off against Sullivan and Arcola took on Decatur Lutheran on December 8 at Decatur Lutheran. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clinton manhandles Heyworth 58-24

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Clinton broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 58-24 explosion on Heyworth in …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News