Tuscola designs winning blueprint on Clinton 50-38

Tuscola notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Clinton 50-38 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 27.
In recent action on January 15, Tuscola faced off against Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick and Clinton took on Moweaqua Central A & M on January 22 at Moweaqua Central A & M High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.