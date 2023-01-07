Tuscola designs winning blueprint against Tolono Unity 41-22

Tuscola stretched out and finally snapped Tolono Unity to earn a 41-22 victory on January 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 28, Tuscola faced off against Clinton and Tolono Unity took on Catlin Salt Fork on December 29 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. For results, click here.
