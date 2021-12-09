Tuscola claims gritty victory against Shelbyville 47-45

Tuscola knocked off Shelbyville 47-45 on December 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 2, Shelbyville faced off against Sullivan and Tuscola took on Clinton on December 2 at Tuscola High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
