Tremont tacks win on LeRoy 50-28

Tremont dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 50-28 victory over LeRoy in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 27, LeRoy faced off against Downs Tri-Valley and Tremont took on Minonk Fieldcrest on January 27 at Tremont High School. For a full recap, click here.
