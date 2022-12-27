Tremont sinks Varna Midland with solid showing 54-41

Tremont trucked Varna Midland on the road to a 54-41 victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 27.
In recent action on December 13, Varna Midland faced off against Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland and Tremont took on Heyworth on December 12 at Tremont High School. Click here for a recap
