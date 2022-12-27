Tremont rains down on Bushnell-Prairie City 70-55

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Tremont will take its 70-55 victory over Bushnell-Prairie City in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 27.
Last season, Tremont and Bushnell-Prairie City squared off with December 27, 2021 at Tremont High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on December 12, Tremont squared off with Heyworth in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.