 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Tremont rains down on Bushnell-Prairie City 70-55

  • 0

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Tremont will take its 70-55 victory over Bushnell-Prairie City in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 27.

Last season, Tremont and Bushnell-Prairie City squared off with December 27, 2021 at Tremont High School last season. For more, click here.

Recently on December 12, Tremont squared off with Heyworth in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News