Tremont pulls python act on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 53-19

Tremont left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 53-19 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 29, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Toulon Stark County and Tremont took on Elmwood on December 29 at Elmwood High School. For more, click here.
