Tremont posts win at Deer Creek-Mackinaw's expense 54-44

Tremont charged Deer Creek-Mackinaw and collected a 54-44 victory at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High on January 13 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 6, Deer Creek-Mackinaw faced off against Heyworth and Tremont took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on January 6 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. Click here for a recap
