Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Tremont prevailed over LeRoy 62-49 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The last time Tremont and LeRoy played in a 50-28 game on February 10, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 30, Tremont faced off against Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland Co-op . For a full recap, click here. LeRoy took on El Paso-Gridley on January 30 at El Paso-Gridley High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.