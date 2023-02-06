Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Tremont broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 64-42 explosion on Havana for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 6.

The last time Havana and Tremont played in a 57-33 game on February 7, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

