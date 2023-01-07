Tough tussle: Petersburg PORTA breaks free from Havana 61-56

Petersburg PORTA derailed Havana's hopes after a 61-56 verdict in Illinois girls basketball on January 7.
In recent action on December 26, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Cuba North Fulton Coop and Petersburg PORTA took on Deer Creek-Mackinaw on December 29 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School. For results, click here.
