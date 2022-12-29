Tough tussle: Petersburg PORTA breaks free from Deer Creek-Mackinaw 54-45

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Petersburg PORTA nabbed it to nudge past Deer Creek-Mackinaw 54-45 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 22, Deer Creek-Mackinaw faced off against Pawnee and Petersburg PORTA took on Staunton on December 17 at Staunton High School. Click here for a recap
