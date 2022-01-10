Tough tussle: Eureka steps past Minonk Fieldcrest 48-44

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A sigh of relief filled the air in Eureka's locker room after Monday's 48-44 win against Minonk Fieldcrest for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 10.

The Hornets opened with a 12-9 advantage over the Knights through the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Knights would've earned the judge's decision at half, with a 27-22 lead on the Hornets.

Minonk Fieldcrest enjoyed a 34-33 lead over Eureka to start the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as Eureka added to its advantage with a 15-10 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on January 3, Eureka faced off against LeRoy and Minonk Fieldcrest took on Dwight on January 3 at Dwight High School. For more, click here.

