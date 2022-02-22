Tough tussle: Effingham St. Anthony steps past Hume Shiloh 53-45

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Effingham St. Anthony found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Hume Shiloh 53-45 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 22.

Tough to find an edge early, the Bulldogs and the Raiders fashioned a 19-19 stalemate through the first quarter.

Effingham St. Anthony broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 53-45 lead over Hume Shiloh.

