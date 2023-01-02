Tough tussle: East Moline United Township breaks free from Pekin 47-43

East Moline United Township surfed the tension to ride to a 47-43 win over Pekin at East Moline United Township High on January 2 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Pekin and East Moline United Township squared off with January 3, 2022 at Pekin High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 20, Pekin squared off with Galesburg in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.