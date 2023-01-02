 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Tough tussle: East Moline United Township breaks free from Pekin 47-43

  • 0

East Moline United Township surfed the tension to ride to a 47-43 win over Pekin at East Moline United Township High on January 2 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Pekin and East Moline United Township squared off with January 3, 2022 at Pekin High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 20, Pekin squared off with Galesburg in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News