Mighty close, mighty fine, Downs Tri-Valley wore a victory shine after clipping Champaign St. Thomas More 63-61 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 8.

In recent action on January 28, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Athens . For more, click here. Downs Tri-Valley took on Bloomington Cornerstone Christian on February 2 at Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.