Paris pushed past Pana for a 42-28 win in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on Feb. 23.

The last time Pana and Paris played in a 46-33 game on Feb. 25, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 16, Pana faced off against Tolono Unity . Click here for a recap. Paris took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on Feb. 16 at Paris High School. For a full recap, click here.

