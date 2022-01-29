Too wild to tame: Lincolnshire Stevenson topples Chicago Kenwood 65-51

No quarter was granted as Lincolnshire Stevenson blunted Chicago Kenwood's plans 65-51 in Illinois girls basketball on January 29.
Recently on January 19 , Chicago Kenwood squared up on Chicago Simeon in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.