Too wild to tame: Lincoln topples Taylorville 72-53

Lincoln pushed past Taylorville for a 72-53 win on December 8 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 15-15 duel in the first quarter.

The Railsplitters fought to a 35-27 halftime margin at the Tornadoes' expense.

Lincoln darted to a 50-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Railsplitters, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 22-16 final quarter, too.

