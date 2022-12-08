 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Too wild to tame: Lincoln topples Taylorville 72-53

  • 0

Lincoln pushed past Taylorville for a 72-53 win on December 8 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 15-15 duel in the first quarter.

The Railsplitters fought to a 35-27 halftime margin at the Tornadoes' expense.

Lincoln darted to a 50-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Railsplitters, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 22-16 final quarter, too.

Last season, Lincoln and Taylorville squared off with December 9, 2021 at Lincoln High School last season. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News