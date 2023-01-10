Too wild to tame: Lexington topples Gardner-South Wilmington 45-33

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Lexington will take its 45-33 victory over Gardner-South Wilmington in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Lexington and Gardner-South Wilmington faced off on January 11, 2022 at Gardner-South Wilmington High School. For results, click here.
Recently on January 2, Lexington squared off with Colfax Ridgeview in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.