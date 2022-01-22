Too wild to tame: LeRoy topples Fisher 43-29

LeRoy notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Fisher 43-29 at Leroy High on January 22 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 15, LeRoy faced off against Lexington and Fisher took on Colfax Ridgeview on January 15 at Colfax Ridgeview High School. For a full recap, click here.
